Times’ tax story is talker, but perceptions mostly hold

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times’ deeply-reported story on President Donald Trump’s taxes was much talked-about in the media. The question, as with so many stories in an election year where polls have remained steady, is whether it will pierce a media shield frequently designed to reinforce perceptions. The story has proven to be the Times’ most-engaged story on social media so far this year. It has gotten strong play in newspapers in swing states, where editors know that in a polarized time, readers are looking over their shoulders for signs of bias.