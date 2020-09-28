Seattle-area Amazon employee charged with insider trading

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a lawsuit against an Amazon finance manager accused of leaking confidential company information to family members, allowing them to make nearly $1.4 million by trading based on insider tips. The Seattle Times reports former manager in Amazon’s tax division Laksha Bohra of Bothell, Washington, her husband and father-in-law have agreed to pay back the stock gains and $1.2 million in penalties and interest. The U.S. attorney also filed criminal charges against Viky Bohra. His lawyer says he deeply regrets the conduct and accepts full responsibility. An attorney for his wife declined to comment. The father-in-law could not be reached.