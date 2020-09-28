Scattered showers and cool weather will be the theme this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The slightly soggy weather from Sunday lingers at times through this week, while temperatures drop even more. Frosty weather looks likely by the end of the week.

Isolated showers:

Spotty showers are possible again Tuesday.

Like we saw on Monday, Tuesday could see spotty showers again by the afternoon. Similar to Monday, the showers look mainly light in nature. We may another chance at isolated showers on Wednesday, but the chances look slight at this point.

Temperatures remain in the low 60's the next 2 days. This could be the warmest weather of the week, as temperatures drop a good amount again late this week.

Cold by the weekend:

Another cold front Thursday drops temperatures to brisk levels.

Another cold front sweeps through by Thursday, dropping us down nearly 10 degrees. This results in highs in the middle 50's during the day, and the middle 30's at night. Get ready for frost!

More rain is possible Thursday afternoon.

First up-- more rain showers as the front comes through Thursday. The afternoon looks slightly soggy Thursday, so plan on more rain through the end of Thursday.

Watch out for widespread frost by Friday night.

After that, Thursday night falls to the upper 30's. Outside of Rockford, temperatures may drop into the 30's or colder, and could lead to patchy frost. Friday warms into the middle 50's under a sunny sky, then falls into the middle 30's Friday night. Friday night has the best chance at widespread frost across all of the Stateline. Cover up the garden if necessary, and protect any sensitive plants if they need protection from the frost.

Over the weekend, temperatures stay in the middle to upper 50's during the day, but do warm up into the 40's at night. This should prevent any more frost after Friday night.

Sunday could bring more rain showers, mainly during the morning. After a cooler weekend, temperatures are on the rise next week and could get near 70 degrees early next week.