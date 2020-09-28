Romanian villagers re-elect mayor despite his COVID-19 death

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania’s once-mighty opposition party may have lost the race for the mayor of Bucharest in countrywide municipal elections held Sunday, but it celebrated a somewhat bizarre, bittersweet victory elsewhere. In the southern village of Deveselu, voters handed a resounding victory to the candidate of the left-leaning Social Democratic Party, 10 days after his death from COVID-19 complications. After preliminary election results showed late Sunday that Aliman had won 1,057 out of the 1,600 votes cast in Deveselu, a large group of villagers visited his grave to light candles and pay their respects on what would have been his 57th birthday.