Rabbis ponder COVID-19 queries of ultra-Orthodox Jewish life

JERUSALEM (AP) — For Israel’s ultra-Orthodox Jews, coronavirus restrictions have raised numerous questions about how to maintain their religious lifestyle during the outbreak. A religious publisher in Jerusalem has released a book in July with over 600 pages of guidance from 46 different rabbis on topics ranging from socially distanced circumcisions to Passover Seders over Zoom on the holiday to praying with a quorum from a balcony. The answers? Allowed, forbidden and it’s complicated respectively. There’s no way to say for sure how many people will follow this particular book’s rulings, but there are hundreds of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews and opinions by prominent rabbis often carry great significance.