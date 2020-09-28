Mourning daughter, a Guatemalan couple find healing in dance

Fabio Rodolfo Vásquez and María Moreno entered an online dance contest during the coronavirus pandemic to help them cope with the recent death of their daughter — and won it. A homemade video where Vásquez dances to “Danger” by The Flirts went viral, and the Guatemalan couple, who met on the dance floor more than 30 years ago, became an overnight sensation. Their videos have cheered up many who have replicated them. And they have inspired generosity: So far, a restaurant has given them a one-year supply of chicken and a supermarket offered them milk and other groceries.