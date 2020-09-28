Louisville protests continue in Breonna Taylor’s name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- A crowd marched in Louisville's streets chanting "Breonna Taylor, say her name" on Sunday evening, the fifth night of protests after a grand jury declined to charge officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.



Louisville's mayor urged people to begin heading home about an hour before the curfew was set to begin on Sunday as protesters continued their march.



The city has seen more than 120 days of demonstrations over the death of the 26-year-old Black woman in a police raid gone wrong.



A diverse crowd of hundreds had taken to the streets of the city on Saturday.



Police say 25 people were arrested, multiple fires were set, windows were broken and graffiti was spray painted Saturday night.