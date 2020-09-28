Lee County health officials conducting contact tracing after ‘large event’ in Amboy

LEE COUNTY (WREX) — Health officials in Lee County are reminding residents to avoid large gatherings because of COVID-19.



In Saturday's daily update, the health department said contact tracing is being conducted related to a "large event" in Amboy from the previous weekend. Health officials did not go into more detail about what the large event was.



The health department is also asking for anyone who went to the Sublette Saloon bar and grill in Sublette on Sept. 19 or Sept. 20 to call the health department due to potential COVID-19 exposure.



In a Facebook post, the bar says an employee tested positive for the virus, but was not exposed to the virus at the bar.



Two more employees then tested positive for the virus, according to the bar, but say it once again did not occur at the bar.



The bar temporarily closed its doors out of precaution.