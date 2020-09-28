 Skip to Content

Illinois receives $6.2 million to prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

ILLINOIS (WREX) — The CDC will give the state of Illinois over $6 million to prepare to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine with $1.9 million of that money will specifically go to Chicago.

The funding comes from the CARES Act which set aside $200 million to prepare communities for a future vaccine.

The money will create an infrastructure with a focus on data monitoring capability which lawmakers like Senator Tammy Duckworth hopes will make the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine efficient and safe.

"All Illinoisans deserve access to the best healthcare possible—and that means equal access for all to the COVID-19 vaccine when it is safe, effective and ready for the masses," Duckworth said.

The CDC based its funding off the population in each state.

