Illinois receives $6.2 million to prepare for COVID-19 vaccine distribution
ILLINOIS (WREX) — The CDC will give the state of Illinois over $6 million to prepare to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine with $1.9 million of that money will specifically go to Chicago.
The funding comes from the CARES Act which set aside $200 million to prepare communities for a future vaccine.
The money will create an infrastructure with a focus on data monitoring capability which lawmakers like Senator Tammy Duckworth hopes will make the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine efficient and safe.
"All Illinoisans deserve access to the best healthcare possible—and that means equal access for all to the COVID-19 vaccine when it is safe, effective and ready for the masses," Duckworth said.
The CDC based its funding off the population in each state.