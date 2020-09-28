Illinois 7-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 up to 3.7 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — The number of confirmed cases for the coronavirus continues to rise in Illinois, along with the rate in which tests are coming back positive.



On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,709 new confirmed cases of the virus along with 13 new deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 289,639 cases, including 8,614 deaths.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from September 21 – September 27 is 3.7%. As of the state's last update on Friday, the state was at 3.6%.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,142 specimens for a total of 5,520,652.



As of last night, 1,491 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 346 patients were in the ICU and 135 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.