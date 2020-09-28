Cyberattack hobbles major US/UK hospital chain

WASHINGTON (AP) — A major hospital chain operating in the U.S. and Britain says its computer networks were knocked offline by an unspecified security issue. Universal Health Services, which has 400 hospitals and clinics, said on its website Monday that its network was offline and doctors an nurses had to resort to paper records. It said no patient or employee data appeared to have been accessed. People posting online claiming to be employees of the chain said its network was hit by ransomware.