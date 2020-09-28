Dutch government announces new restrictions to rein in virus

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government has introduced new nationwide restrictions aimed at tackling the swift spread of coronavirus infections that is sweeping across the country. The measures announced Monday include banning supporters from professional sports matches and ordering bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m. for the coming three weeks. Prime Minister Mark Rutte has also advised people to wear face masks when shopping in Amsterdam, Rotterdam and The Hague, the three cities with the highest rates of infections, and said store owners can refuse entry to customers who are not wearing a mask. The package of new measures comes into force on Tuesday evening.