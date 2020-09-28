Dubuque Firefighter hurt after house fire, explosion

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) -- One firefighter is hurt while battling the house fire following Monday's gas leak in Dubuque.

The firefighter's injury is non-life-threatening, according to authorities.

It happened in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard in Dubuque.

The house was destroyed in the explosion. Video taken by nearby residents shows windows blown out at homes nearby, as well as debris scattered across the area.

The City of Dubuque posted the following to their Facebook page:

"Multiple properties were damaged by the explosion on Loras Blvd., many with broken windows. Rental property owners with properties in the area are asked to contact their tenants to check on their needs. Property owners will need to board up damaged windows and secure their properties when it is safe to access them. Rental property owners should contact the City of Dubuque Housing and Community Development Department 563-581-2644."

Massive flames and smoke are visible and authorities say the area will be blocked off for several hours. Residents in the area say they were able to feel a shake from the explosion.