Car Crash Leaves One Person with Life-Threatening Injuries

10:20 pm Breaking News, News, Top News Stories, Top Stories

One person has life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Winnebago County.

Police say two cars crashed in the 5500 block of Kilburn Ave earlier tonight, leaving one person with life-threating injuries and another hurt, but expected to be okay.

According to Sheriff's Deputies, a third person ran from the scene and police are looking for that individual.

Authorities expect Kilburn Ave. near Springfield to remain closed for several hours.

