Car Crash Leaves One Person with Life-Threatening Injuries
One person has life-threatening injuries after a car crash in Winnebago County.
Police say two cars crashed in the 5500 block of Kilburn Ave earlier tonight, leaving one person with life-threating injuries and another hurt, but expected to be okay.
According to Sheriff's Deputies, a third person ran from the scene and police are looking for that individual.
Authorities expect Kilburn Ave. near Springfield to remain closed for several hours.