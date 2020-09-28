Anderson Japanese Gardens kicks off music series on Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — People enjoying the sights of Anderson Gardens will soon have some new sounds to enjoy.

The Gardens will kick off Soundscapes for Strolling on Thursday, October 1. Throughout the month, there will be live music in the Garden of Reflection on Thursdays between 3:00 and 5:00 in the afternoon.

Leaders at the Gardens say the music encourages a sense of calm contemplation for guests.

The scheduled musicians are:

October 1: Screw City Swingers; Gypsy Swing & Latin Jazz Standards

October 8: Rockford Wind Ensemble Clarinet Quartet

October 15: Joel Ross; Pianist; Rockford Symphony Orchestra; Light Classics & Spoken Word

October 22: Stirling String Quartet; Past and Current Music Academy & RYSO Students

October 29: Juliann & Graham of J&G; Immersive Sound, Chant & Spoken Word

Anderson Gardens recommends making a reservation if you want to visit the garden.