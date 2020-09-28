 Skip to Content

3 more RPS 205 schools report positive COVID-19 cases

New
9:18 am Coronavirus, Top Stories
RPS 205 COVID Cases Web Pic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The number of Rockford Public Schools reporting positive COVID-19 cases is now over 20.

Schools at West View Elementary, Whitehead Elementary and Two-Way Language Immersion at Barbour are now all reporting at least one case of the virus.

The total number of RPS 205 schools reporting at least one positive COVID-19 case is now up to 21.

Here's a look at the other schools reporting at least one case:

Both Maria Montessori and Beyer elementary schools are now reporting additional cases of the virus.

Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 must isolate for 14 days and will not be able to return to school until guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department.

On Friday, the Winnebago County Health Department reported 38 schools in the county have reported at least one COVID-19 case.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

Related Articles

Skip to content