Organizer arrested after driving car into California protest

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An organizer of a Southern California demonstration against racism has been jailed on suspicion of attempted murder after authorities say she drove through a crowd and struck two counterprotesters. Tatiana Turner was behind bars Sunday after speeding from a Yorba Linda parking lot when her car was surrounded by shouting counterprotesters who had been ordered by police to leave the area. Anthony Bryson, who helped Turner plan the event, said an angry mob had surrounded her car and she fled because she feared for her life. Authorities say a man and woman hospitalized were expected to survive.