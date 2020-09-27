Two men arrested in connection to a shooting incident in Rockford on Thursday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that happened on Thursday

Rockford police say its investigation began in the 3100 block of Bildahl Street around 10:30 p.m. where Michael Irvin struck another vehicle during a traffic dispute.

He returned to the scene several times before fleeing from police on an ATV.

During the investigation, officers heard more gunshots in the area of Bildahl Street and Brooke Road.

That's where they found 38-year-old Juan Ceballos running with a gun in his hand shooting toward Irvin.

Officers were able to apprehended Ceballos and took him to the county jail.

Police were notified of a gunshot wound victim in the 3100 block of 8th Street.

when they arrived, they found the victim was Irvin, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his shin.

He was taken to the hospital than released to the county jail.

Irvin is charged with aggravated assault, fleeing to elude, and two counts of felony criminal damage.

Ceballos is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.