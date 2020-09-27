State pilots community garden on Chicago’s South Side

CHICAGO (AP) — State officials are testing out a new community garden project they hope will bring more fresh produce options to distressed neighborhoods on Chicago’s South Side. The first site will be Antioch Haven Homes, affordable housing in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. The Illinois Department of Human Services says the gardens will feature broccoli, collard greens, curly kale, and stonehead cabbage. The produce will service residents of the nearly 200 affordable housing units. There are plans to expand the community gardens.