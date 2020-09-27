Rockford Police announces warrant for man connected to shooting on Friday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department has announced a warrant for a Rockford man who they say is connected to a shooting on Friday.

Police say 19-year-old Timothy Harris has a warrant for attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, and no FOID.

The charges come after a 19-year-old was shot on Friday.

Police say the shooting happened in the 500 block of Webster and the victim was driven to the Crusader Clinic on West State Street where a nurse with the clinic called 911.

Police say while the victim's injuries are serious, they are not believed to be life-threatening.

Officials add that the shooting appeared to be not random and targeted.

The investigation was reviewed with the Winnebago County State's Attorney's office and a warrant was issued for Harris.