Public input sought for $3B overhaul of Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO (AP) — Transportation officials are seeking public input for a roughly $3 billion overhaul of Chicago’s iconic Lake Shore Drive. The Chicago Tribune reports the modernization project on a North Side stretch of the road is aimed at improving shoreline protection along Lake Michigan and address traffic issues. The comment period for public input on different proposals starts Monday and ends Nov. 9. State and city transportation officials have studied engineering, environmental and socioeconomic impacts and narrowed it down to five proposals.