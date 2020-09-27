Pompeo speaks with NATO chief about Mediterranean tensions

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is due to arrive in Greece on an official visit early Monday, has had a conversation on tensions in the eastern Mediterranean with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Relations between NATO members Greece and Turkey, always tense, have further deteriorated this year over long-standing disputes, including maritime boundaries and energy rights. Pompeo will meet with top Greek officials and tour the NATO naval base at Souda Bay on the island of Crete. He will also visit Rome, the Vatican and Croatia.