Police say 5-year-old girl fatally stabbed in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 5-year-old girl has been fatally stabbed on Chicago’s West Side. Fire officials say officers were called Saturday morning around 9:30 a.m. and found paramedics already working on the girl. The Cook County medical examiner’s office says the girl, Serenity Arrington, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday. Police say a suspect is in custody. No charges have been filed.