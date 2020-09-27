Lawyer says officer thought Blake was trying to kidnap child

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The lawyer for the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back says his client told investigators he thought Blake was trying to abduct one of his own children. Brendan Matthews, the attorney for Officer Rusten Sheskey, told CNN that Sheskey also said Blake was holding a knife as he leaned into the SUV on Aug. 23 and that he opened fire because Blake “twisted his body toward” him. The Kenosha News reports that Blake’s uncle, Justin Blake, said Saturday that the claim Blake was trying to kidnap his own child is “Gaslighting. Outright lies.” The shooting sparked nights of protests and unrest. Sheskey and the other officers at the scene were placed on leave.