Hastert breach-of-contract jury trial set for February 2021

YORKVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A jury trial is expected to start early next year for a $1.8 million breach-of-conduct case filed against former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert. The lawsuit was filed in 2016 by a man who alleges he was sexually abused as a young teen by Hastert and later promised $3.5 million to stay quiet. The man says he’s owed more than half of the money Hastert promised. The lawsuit was filed in Yorkville, the northern Illinois city where Hastert was a high school teacher and wrestling coach. The (DeKalb) Daily Chronicle reports jury selection is scheduled to start Feb. 17.