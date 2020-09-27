Grand NW Indiana mansion that became restaurant being razed

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — A grand mansion in northwest Indiana that was visited by a parade of prominent guests before being turned into an upscale restaurant is meeting the wrecking ball after years of neglect. Architectural salvage professionals rescued chandeliers and other fixtures from the Calkins-Brown House before demolition recently began in Valparaiso to make room for new housing. The four-story, 21-room mansion was built around 1860 and played host to such prominent guests as President William Howard Taft. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that it was transformed in 1942 into a fine-dining restaurant, the White House restaurant, which closed in 1995. It had been in disrepair for years.