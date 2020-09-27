Foles rekindles Super Bowl magic in stunning win vs Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Foles rekindled that Super Bowl magic. The result was a stunning victory for the Chicago Bears. Taking over for the erratic Mitchell Trubisky in the third quarter, Foles threw three touchdown passes in the final 6 1/2 minutes to lead the Bears to a 30-26 triumph over the shell-shocked Falcons. Atlanta became the first team in NFL history to blow fourth-quarter leads of at least 15 points in back-to-back games. The Bears improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2013. They might have a new quarterback going forward. At the very least, there’s a QB controversy in Chi-town.