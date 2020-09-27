Fall is here, local orchards notice a new trend this year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — When the fall season comes, Brittany Manning and her husband go to an orchard to pick out fall goodies.

"We used to go to one closer to the Wisconsin border," said Manning.

However, this year Manning and her husband thought it would be a better idea to go somewhere different.

"We wanted to find something a little bit smaller that we would be more comfortable with this year," said Manning.

On Sunday afternoon, the couple traveled from Chicago to Curran's Orchard. She says this smaller orchard allows her and her family to practice more social distancing.

"The big, mega orchards where they have 20,000 people in a day, you are elbow to elbow," said Pat Curran, owner of Curran's Orchard.

Curran says this season he's seen an influx of customers from out of the area.

"They just want to get out, they want to get away and get in the country," said Curran.

Curran's isn't the only orchard that's noticed the new customers faces.

"We have had a lot of families from all over the area say that this is their first time," said Andy Smith, production manager at Edward's Apple Orchard.

Edward's Apple Orchard is also seeing new customers.

"We are really excited to welcome people from all over the area back to our farm. We get to share a little bit of that tradition and share memories," said Smith.

So far, Curran's and Edward's say their numbers have been down this fall,

something both orchards expected.

"When going into this year we had no idea and neither did any of the other orchards," said Curran.

But given the COVID-19 circumstances?

"We are feeling really good about our season," said Smith.

Welcoming familiar and unfamiliar faces to get out, and enjoy the nice fall air.