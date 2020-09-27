Facing IS, last embattled Sikhs, Hindus leave Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s dwindling community of Sikhs and Hindus is shrinking to its lowest levels ever. With growing threats from the local Islamic State affiliate, many are choosing to leave the country of their birth to escape the insecurity. A once-thriving community of as many as 250,000 members, it now counts fewer than 700. The community’s numbers have been declining for years because of deep-rooted discrimination in the majority Muslim country. But the attacks by the Islamic State group may complete the exodus. Community leaders have slammed the government in Kabul over the past years for failing to step up security in the face of the IS threat.