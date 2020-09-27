EIU pushing for continuous increase in enrollment numbers

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Student enrollment at Eastern Illinois University has been growing for the last three straight years, continuing with a 10.5% increase this fall. The News-Gazette reports that even during the global pandemic enrollment numbers are at the highest point since 2014. The university credits the double-digit enrollment increase to its dual-credit program. EIU’s vice president for enrollment management says that the university’s next step is to continue increasing enrollment by stressing its low cost of attendance, its average of 14-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio and its constant graduation rate of 90%.