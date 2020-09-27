Driver’s license renewal deadline extended another 3 months

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has extended expiration dates for driver’s licenses another three months. White announced this week that expired licenses need be renewed by Feb. 1, 2021. The previous extension was until Nov. 1. White extended the deadline to prevent the need for visiting a driver’s license facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those 75 and older need only ensure to renew driver’s licenses by their birthday in 2021. The extension for renewing driver’s license plate stickers remains Nov. 1. They can be renewed online.