Deadly microbe water warning lifted for final Texas city

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (AP) — Environmental officials in Texas have lifted a warning for a final Houston-area community to stop using tap water because it might be tainted with a deadly brain-eating microbe, but with a warning that the water should be boiled before being consumed. Earlier this month, 6-year-old Josh McIntyre died after contracting the microbe, naegleria fowleri. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality late Saturday lifted the warning for Lake Jackson and replaced it with a notice to boil water for bathing and and cooking and advised residents to prevent water from getting into their nose. The commission on Friday warned the Brazosport Water Authority of the potential contamination and warned eight communities not to use tap water.