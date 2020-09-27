Cooler highs and chances for rain possible through Monday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A rainy and cool evening is in store for the Stateline as a cold front pushes through. This will begin a transition toward a much cooler pattern in the new work week.

SUNDAY'S COLD FRONT:

Sunday's cold front provided the chance for two things, rainfall and cooler highs for the upcoming week. First, shower chances are possible for everyone through Sunday night. This will be a little different than other cold fronts because the rainfall will follow after the front. These showers will not be overwhelming in coverage, but there will be a few heavy spots. Thunderstorm chances look limited and primarily stay to our south. This first line of showers will provide the most rainfall. However, small chances linger from there.

Isolated coverage will remain in place through Monday. A few isolated showers will survive through the early morning on Monday, but the main second round of showers will pop up in the afternoon and evening. Coverage overall will not grow, but the coverage for those isolated showers becomes greater. Rainfall totals up to 1/2" possible through Monday. This should help to keep us on track for rainfall this month.

Showers are possible once again for Monday with scattered coverage likely.

THE COOL DOWN:

Temperatures are the biggest thing impacted by Sunday's cold front. Highs for Sunday started out in the '70s but quickly dropped toward the '50s quickly after the peak heating time of the day. This trend continues for the rest of the night as low try to drop into the upper 40's to lower 50's. Despite chances for rainfall, this would be a perfect night to turn off the A/C. Thankfully, cool and dry days are nights last through most of the workweek.

Highs through Wednesday are staying in the 60's, but another system brings in even cooler highs. Highs starting Thursday fall into the lower to middle '50s keeping the Stateline at nearly 20° below average for this time of year. Heading into the next weekend, we may not remain as cool but the 70's look to be a thing of the past.