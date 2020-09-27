Biden to Dems: Focus on health care, not court expansion

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says the GOP’s push for a speedy Supreme Court confirmation is really an effort to overturn the 2010 health care law. Speaking Sunday in Wilmington, Biden suggested voters focus on the practical effects President Donald Trump’s nominee to the high court would have on the landmark Affordable Care Act. The president on Saturday named conservative federal appeals court Judge Amy Comey Barrett to succeed the late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A challenge to the law is expected to come before the high court a week after the Nov. 3 election.