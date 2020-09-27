Asia Today: Melbourne eases lockdown, schools, work resume

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s second-largest city, Melbourne, has further eased lockdown restrictions, allowing most children to return to school from next month and sending more than 125,000 people back to work. Melbourne and surrounding parts of rural Victoria state were placed under strict “Level 4” lockdowns on Aug. 2, shuttering schools and non-essential businesses, imposing a nighttime curfew and prohibiting public gatherings. Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews says the 9 p.m.- 5.a.m curfew will be lifted Monday, though residents still cannot travel more than 3 miles from home. Public gatherings of up to five people from a maximum of two households will be allowed. A further easing could take place on Oct. 19 if the average falls below five new cases per day. Masks remain mandatory.