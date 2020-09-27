Another Falcons collapse: Foles’ 3 TDs lead 30-26 Bears win

ATLANTA (AP) — Chicago’s Nick Foles threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to hand the Atlanta Falcons another humiliating defeat, rallying the Bears from a 16-point deficit for a 30-26 victory. The Bears improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2013. They became the second straight team to overcome a double-digit deficit in the fourth to beat the winless Falcons. This one could spell the end for sixth-year coach Dan Quinn, who desperately needed a good start after two straight losing seasons. Foles had two TD passes overturned by replays and still managed to pull out the win.