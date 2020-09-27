Alzolay, Cubs to face Lopez, White Sox

Chicago Cubs (33-26, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (35-24, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Adbert Alzolay (0-1, 3.31 ERA) Chicago: Reynaldo Lopez (1-2, 4.68 ERA)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs head to play the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

The White Sox are 18-11 in home games. Chicago ranks sixth in the majors in hitting with a .260 batting average, Tim Anderson leads the club with an average of .328.

The Cubs are 14-12 on the road. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.92. Yu Darvish leads the team with a 2.01 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 60 RBIs and is batting .321.

Ian Happ leads the Cubs with 24 extra base hits and is batting .258.

INJURIES: White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Eloy Jimenez: (foot), Leury Garcia: (thumb).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Manuel Rodriguez: (bicep), James Norwood: (right shoulder), Tyler Chatwood: (right elbow), Ildemaro Vargas: (hamstring), Daniel Descalso: (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.