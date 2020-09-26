Yom Kippur synagogue attack leaves German Jews still uneasy

BERLIN (AP) — As Jews around the world gather for Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest holiday, many in Germany are still feeling uneasy and questioning whether they are safe, one year after one of the most violent and overt anti-Semitic acts in postwar history. The government pledged to step up security after a right-wing extremist tried to force his way into a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle on Yom Kippur, killing two people outside after he failed to get in. Millions of euros have been provided to enhance the security of Jewish sites, but some say it is still not enough and also doesn’t tackle the question whether Jewish life can ever be normal and safe in Germany.