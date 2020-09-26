Cardinals, Brewers split doubleheader amid playoff chase

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Daniel Ponce de Leon pitched one-hit ball over six innings, Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 9-1 to split their pivotal doubleheader. In the opener, Christian Yelich homered and Brent Suter combined with Devin Williams and Josh Hader on a five-hitter for the Brewers in a 3-0 win. Both teams are among six NL clubs still vying for two open postseason spots. Milwaukee is two games behind St. Louis, and the Cardinals are percentage points behind Cincinnati for second place in the NL Central. The Reds clinched a playoff berth later Friday.