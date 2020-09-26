Winn. Co. Board raises property taxes in close vote, board members react

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Starting next week, property taxes in Winnebago County will go up.

Until now, board members say they left millions of dollars on the table, even though they've struggled with budget issues.

For years, the county board didn't raise your property taxes, or take a cost of living tax increase called PTELL.

"The county just did that because we didn't want to raise taxes," Board member Jim Webster says. "We were trying to hold the line."

And because of that, board member Jaime Salgado says about $20 million was left on the table. It's money the county can't go back and take. But now, it needed the extra money in order to pass a balanced budget, so it took the maximum amount allowed by state law.

"Our revenues have fallen way off and our expenses haven't," Board member Dave Kelley explains. "We have to be realistic and have a budget that's sustainable and balanced."

That means, come Oct. 1, your property taxes will increase slightly.

"It's $9 for every $150,000 [home], so then, if you divide that by 12, it's less than a dollar," Salgado says.

But even so, Salgado says he understands it's still a property tax increase.

Thursday night's decision was a close vote of 12 to 8 as not every board member was in favor of it. Webster was not.

"When you add all the taxes together, these things add up and so, it doesn't matter if they're in a good position to pay more taxes or not," Webster says.

And as the standard of living and inflation increases each year, the county could continue taking the full amount, which could slightly raise property taxes each year.

Webster says it's not long before a little becomes a lot.