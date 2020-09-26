Uptick: New York logs more than 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — More than 1,000 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in a single day Friday, marking the first time since June 5 the state has seen a daily number that high. The number of positive tests reported daily in the state has been steadily inching up in recent weeks, a trend possibly related to increasing numbers of businesses reopening, college campuses reopening and children returning to school. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday announced there were 1,005 positive cases tallied on the previous day out of 99,953 tests, for a 1% positive rate. New York still remains in a much better position than many other states.