S. Korea returns Korean War remains of 117 Chinese soldiers

BEIJING (AP) — South Korea has returned to China the remains of 117 Chinese soldiers who died in the 1950-53 Korean War. They arrived Sunday on a Chinese military transport plane at an airport in Shenyang in northeastern China. Most of the remains were found in the Demilitarized Zone that separates North and South Korea. It is the seventh annual repatriation of Chinese remains since 2014. This year’s return was delayed for several months by the COVID-19 outbreak. Chinese soldiers fought on the North Korean side against U.S.-led forces in the South during the war on the still-divided Korean peninsula.