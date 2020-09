ROCKFORD (WREX) — One person is in the hospital after being shot in Rockford early Saturday morning.

Rockford Police say it was called to the 1500 block of Rock Street just after 4:00 a.m. for a shooting victim

When they arrived, they found the victim, who was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.

RPD says the investigation into the aggravated battery with a firearm is ongoing.