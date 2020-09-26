Moncada homers as White Sox win 9-5; Cubs clinch NL Central

CHICAGO (AP) — Yoan Moncada homered, José Abreu hit a three-run double and the playoff-bound Chicago White Sox beat the NL Central champion Chicago Cubs 9-5 at Guaranteed Rate Field to snap a season-high six-game losing streak Saturday. The Cubs clinched their third division title in five years when the St. Louis Cardinals lost 3-0 to Milwaukee. The White Sox were on their way to a win they sorely needed by then and remained a game behind AL Central leader Minnesota, with the Twins beating Cincinnati. Chicago also took sole possession of second place, with Cleveland losing to Pittsburgh. The South Siders took advantage of some shaky defense while chasing Jon Lester in a five-run fourth.