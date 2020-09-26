Man gets prison for graffiti during community service

FREDERICKSBURG, VA. (AP) — A Virginia man accused of spray-painting property with graffiti while he was supposed to be performing community service for a vandalism conviction has been sentenced to three years in jail. The Free-Lance Star reports that 21-year-old Robert Singhass bragged on social media about spray-painting the word “Robbo” on properties in Fredericksburg earlier this year and drinking liquor when he was supposed to be picking up trash. Fredericksburg Circuit Court Judge Gordon Willis sentenced him on Friday to a total of 55 years in jail but suspended all but two of those years. He sentenced Singhass to a third year in jail for violating his probation for earlier vandalism convictions.