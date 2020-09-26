Illinois community forms panel to stop nuclear plant closure

BYRON, Ill. (AP) — A local panel was recently formed in an Illinois community in hopes of preventing a nuclear energy company from closing its plant. Sauk Valley Media reports that Exelon announced that it would close the Byron Station in September 2021. Byron School District Superintendent Buster Barton says the Byron Station Response Committee was created in response to the closure announcement. The group said it will need legislative action to support their goal. The panel hopes that when the spring legislative session begins, there will be a bill prepared to save the plant.