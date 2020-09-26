Hogs and Dogs fundraiser for Miss Carly’s

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two Rockford businesses are stepping up to help out a local organization.

Rockford Rides and Kegel Harley Davidson hosted a hogs and dogs fundraiser.

People were able to buy food and check out bikes all for a good cause.

Proceeds from today will help Miss Carly's a head of the cold weather season.

"She does so much for the community and with the weather starting to change, combined with the affects that COVID is having here, we just want to do something special and give thanks in a huge way for what she does in the community," said Joshua Beitel, owner of Rockford Rides.

Rockford Rides says it will continue to find ways to help the community.