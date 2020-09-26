Driver in fatal Peoria shooting sentenced to 66 years

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- A Peoria man who was convicted of being the driver of a car from which a passenger fatally shot another man has been sentenced to 66 years in state prison. The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that 24-year-old Jamal Younger was sentenced on Friday. He was convicted earlier this month of first-degree murder in the 2018 slaying of Jordan Allison.

Younger contended that he did not know his passenger -- who has never been arrested -- was going to open fire. But he was convicted under the legal theory that holds he was accountable for the actions of the gunman and just as culpable for the shooting.