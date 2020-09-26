Breonna Taylor protesters march anew: “No justice, No peace”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A diverse crowd of hundreds has marched through the streets of Louisville, Kentucky, chanting “Black Lives Matter.” The march on Saturday night marked the fourth night of protests after a grand jury declined to charge any officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman. People in the crowd also chanted “No Justice, No peace” as they marched in the Kentucky city. Louisville has seen more than 120 days of demonstrations over Taylor’s death in a police raid gone wrong that was carried out by white officers. Police, meanwhile, kept up barricades around downtown Louisville and planned for another nighttime curfew.