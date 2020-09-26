Atlanta United FC faces Chicago after shutout win

Atlanta United FC (4-7-2, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (3-7-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Bridgeview, Illinois; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out FC Dallas 1-0, Atlanta United FC faces Chicago.

The Fire are 1-4-3 in Eastern Conference games. Chicago leads the Eastern Conference giving up just 22 goals.

Atlanta United FC is 3-7-2 in conference matchups. Atlanta United FC is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 13 goals led by Emerson Hyndman with two.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Djordje Mihailovic leads Chicago with two assists. Robert Beric has three goals over the last 10 games for the Fire.

Ezequiel Barco has two goals and two assists for Atlanta United FC. Jeff Larentowicz has two goals over the last 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chicago: 2-6-2, averaging 1.2 goals, 0.8 assists, 4.1 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Atlanta United FC: 2-6-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.7 assists, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Johan Kappelhof (injured), Luka Stojanovic (injured), Przemyslaw Frankowski (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Jeremiah Gutjahr (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Josef Martinez (injured), Jurgen Damm (injured), Jake Mulraney, JJ Williams, Erick Torres (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.